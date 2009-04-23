By Kat Giantis

Another day, another rumor seemingly designed to set the "Twilight"-obsessed masses aquiver. Days after hinting that there's "something smoldering" between stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, E!'s Ted Casablanca claims they were spotted last weekend holding hands while perusing the aisles of a grocery store in Vancouver, B.C., where they're filming "New Moon."

According to a spy, the pair paused in front of the tabloids and "giggled" over their own headlines, which included Life & Style's cover story, "'Twilight' Heartbreak: A huge fight erupts as Robert ends his affair with Nikki Reed and turns to Kristen, the girl he can't have." Come to think of it, that would make us giggle whether or not we were the parties involved, but moving on

Word is, once fellow shoppers noticed them and started gawking, the erstwhile Bella and Edward kept their digits to themselves. Still, the apparent grocery run wasn't the only weekend outing for the co-stars. On Saturday night, they were snapped together -- with plenty of space between them -- after a night on the town with castmate Reed.

Pattison, however, laughs off the chatter as surreal. "It becomes a joke," he shrugs to "Entertainment Tonight." "There was some magazine the other day about me and Kristen, and when you look at it and realize it's on the front of a magazine ... You realize that people are actually reading that even though how ridiculous it is."

Reiterates the actor, "It's really bizarre."

You'll recall that Stewart was seen hand-in-hand with boyfriend Michael Angarano a few weeks back (and was purportedly told to keep the romance quiet for fear of upsetting her tweeny-bopper following desperate for an offscreen Pattinson love connection), and she has repeatedly denied the romance rumors.

"It doesn't make my relationship harder," she recently told USA Today of the sparkly vamp-obsessed fans. "It's not like, 'Maybe I should be with [Rob] to make them happy and it'll make me more popular! But, dude, it sucks."

