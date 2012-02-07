Betty White's got a major case of Bieber Fever!

When the 90-year-old's Hot in Cleveland character, Elka, needs a blockbuster item for a charity auction to benefit her favorite animal shelter, she aims high -- and attempts to steal a lock of teen pop phenom Justin Bieber's coveted locks.

PHOTOS: Celebs with Bieber fever

Calling Bieber's 'do "the motherlode," collecting her auction item is easier said than done for Elka. When a bodyguard refuses her entry backstage at a Bieber event -- even after she says she's his "grandmother" -- Elka turns on the charm. (Watch an exclusive preview clip above)

PHOTOS: Betty and other sizzling seniors

"I didn't think I'd have to do this, but check out these puppies," she says tugging on her blouse, only to reveal -- wait for it -- a locket necklace featuring photos of...actual puppies.

PHOTOS: Stars and their pets

Watch the hilarious clip above to see if Elka is successful in snagging a piece of The Biebs before Hot in Cleveland airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on TVLand.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly