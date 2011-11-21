Kristen Wiig is used to getting laughs on "Saturday Night Live," but there's nothing funny about her seriously sexy GQ photo shoot.

The 38-year-old comic, who poses in revealing black lingerie, has been named Bro of the Year in the magazine's Men of the Year issue, where her "Bridesmaids" costar Jon Hamm explains how Wiig can "go to the craziest, most grotesque places on the planet" while in character.

"The first time I noticed her was watching the'SNL' sketch 'Lady Business.' Kristen's line was, 'I'm a bitch in the boardroom, a bore in the bedroom, and I'm a bear on the toilet,' which she delivered with over-the-top seriousness," Hamm, 40, writes. "I thought, 'My God, this girl is funny.'"

The two earned major laughs with their raunchy bedroom scene in "Bridesmaids," though Hamm insists Wiig "is incredibly shy" in real life.

"The opening bit in 'Bridesmaids' with all the crazy, sexual acrobatics was done on the very last day of shooting," he writes. "Bounding around in a flesh-colored thong, trying not to sweat all over Kristen while a hundred crew members are literally like, 'Can we get this done, please?'"

"Our embarrassment coupled with everyone else's exhaustion lent that scene a particularly awkward sensibility," Hamm tells GQ. "But it was inspiring to watch Kristen quarterback the team, be the cheerleader and decision maker, and then get in front of the camera and be hilarious. And surprising."

