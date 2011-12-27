It wasn't the North Pole, but it sure was chilly for Louis Bardo Bullock and his mom Sandra Bullock in Jackson Hole, Wyoming two days before Christmas!

The actress, 47, was spotted coming in from the cold with her little boy -- who turns 2 in January -- at the trendy Rendezvous Bistro Dec. 23 for an early dinner.

But the Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close star wasn't the only grown-up at the corner booth for that pre-Christmas Eve dinner: Bullock was joined by her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, and three male pals. (According to an onlooker, Bullock was strictly platonic with all of the men present.)

With understated makeup and sunglasses on her head, the Oscar-winning mom wore all black: black leather pants, sweater, scarf, boots and fur-lined parka, with her auburn locks swept up into a messy updo.

Once little Louis warmed up from the cold outside, he giggled throughout the hour-long meal as the small group doted on him and his mom bounced him on her lap.

Serene and happy (she shared a grilled cheese with Louis and sipped her own glass of red wine), Bullock looked "very hot!" and "maternal," according to a fellow diner.

Later on in the meal, Louis played with other youngsters -- two blonde toddler girls! -- dining across the way.

Bullock recently admitted on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno that her little boy is a huge "flirt" who "appreciates the fairer sex."

"He doesn't flirt with me like that, and someone told me that's probably a good thing," she joked. "He's got a look where he just cuts the eyes at the ladies, and I'm like, 'I'm so sorry! I don't know what's happening.'"

