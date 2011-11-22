Pucker up!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Bateman shared a passionate kiss Monday in NYC on the set of their new film, The Longest Week.

Although Bateman, 42, is married to Amanda Anka, Wilde, 27, is a newly single gal; the In Time star and Italian prince Tao Ruspoli finalized their divorce in October after eight years of marriage.

But in the June issue of Glamour, Wilde explained that her divorce wasn't a "tragedy."

"Staying in a relationship that is no longer working is the tragedy," she explained. "Living unhappily -- that's the tragedy."

The actress -- who's been spotted out with Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake in recent months -- admitted she's ready to give love another chance.

"I'm opening up my heart to the idea of dating," she told Glamour. "It's funny -- my friends would always come to me for romantic advice, but I know nothing, and things have changed since I was dating in high school. I'm really trying hard to spend this time working on myself."

