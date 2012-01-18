They're ready to say "I do!"

More than a dozen of Hollywood's cutest couples made plans to walk down the aisle, accepting winter marriage proposals, many over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

From Britney Spears to Jessica Biel, Us Weekly rounded up all the lucky ladies who will soon be shopping for wedding dresses -- and scored details on their romantic proposals and dazzling engagement sparklers!

Flip through our Winter Engagement photo gallery now for much more on these adorable engaged couples now!

Tell Us: Who are you most excited to see get married?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly