Hottest Co-star Couples: Better On-screen Or Off?

When on-screen chemistry sparks backstage romances, stars can thank their casting director for their real-life relationships. From Andrew and Emma to Justin and Jen, click through and cast your vote for whether these celeb couples are better on-screen or off.

Though Courteney and Brian have only been dating since February, they've already gotten pretty serious. He told Us Weekly, "Courteney's amazing. [She's] phenomenal." It's the first relationship for the former "Friends" star since she and actor David Arquette finalized their divorce in May. Are you gushing over Courteney and Brian's new love affair or do you prefer them as exes Jules and Bobby Cobb on "Cougar Town"?