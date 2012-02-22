Hottest Oscar Couples

By Jon Warech

The biggest stars in Hollywood will hit the red carpet dressed to the nines on Feb. 26, 2012 for the 84th Academy Awards, and while some celebs will opt to bring their mom, others have hot dates lined up. Scroll through to see the greatest Oscars couples of all time.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Before Reese had Jake Gyllenhaal and her current husband, Jim Toth, there was husband/baby-daddy Ryan Phillippe who escorted Reese to the 2006 Academy Awards when she won Best Actress for "Walk the Line." A year later, it was Ryan who was doing the walking, as the couple called it quits after eight years of marriage.

