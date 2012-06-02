LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kathryn Joosten, a veteran character actress who played the crotchety, nosey Karen McCluskey on ABC's "Desperate Housewives," has died. She was 72.

Publicist Nadine Jolson said Joosten, who had battled lung cancer for years, died Saturday in Los Angeles.

A veteran Emmy-winning character actor, Joosten was lauded for her portrayal of Mrs. McCluskey, who kept a close eye on her Wisteria Lane neighbors. The hit show ended its run on ABC last month with a series finale in which Joosten's character passed away.

Joosten also appeared on "The West Wing" as Mrs. Landingham, the president's secretary.