Russell Armstrong's funeral, the first of two separate services, was held today at the Church of the Hills-Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills for family, friends and costars of the late Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof-Nassif, Dr. Paul Nassif, Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards rallied around Taylor Armstrong for this time of grief.

According to E! News, Armstrong's remains will then be sent to Texas for a second service for his family. The plans include for his remains to be cremated, with his estranged wife Taylor and Armstrong's parents dividing the ashes.

The two separate services are a reported solution to the alleged tension between Taylor and Armstrong's family when planning Armstrong's funeral.

Bravo did not film the funeral, and the service was closed to the public. The event was so private that one cast member, Cedric Martinez, was reportedly turned away for not being on the guest list. Cedric's relationship with his castmates went sour after last season.

Armstrong, 47, was found dead at a Los-Angeles-area residence August 15 as the result of a suicide. His rocky relationship with Real Housewife Taylor was well documented on the Bravo reality series.

