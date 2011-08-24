Taylor Armstrong was surrounded by loved ones -- including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates -- at a Wednesday funeral service for Russell, her late, estranged husband.

PHOTOS: The first season of RHOBH

One of two private services was held early Wednesday evening at the Church of the Hills-Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills, where Taylor, 40, was consoled by her pals Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof-Nassif and husband Dr. Paul Nassif, plus Kyle and Kim Richards. Entertainment Tonight reports that Cedric Martinez, a former houseguest of the Vanderpumps, was turned away from the event (Martinez had an ugly falling out with the Vanderpumps last year).

VIDEO: Taylor and Russell struggled in their marriage

The funeral was not filmed.

As reported by Us Weekly, Russell's body was cremated, and his ashes were divided between Taylor and Russell's parents. A second service is planned in his native Texas.

PHOTOS: Were these reality stars "cursed?

Venture capitalist Russell, 47, was found dead at a private L.A. residence on Aug. 15 after taking his own life. He leaves behind Kennedy, his 5-year-old daughter with Taylor, plus two older sons from previous relationships.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly