Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina has been released from the hospital for the second time since having a "complete breakdown" over her mother's death, the Associated Press reports.

The 18-year-old was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center late Saturday night after she was carried on a stretcher by emergency service staff from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where her mother died. She then returned to the hospital for a second time on Sunday morning.

A source tells People magazine that Bobbie Kristina was in the hotel lobby when her mother, who was found in the bathtub by a member of her entourage, was pronounced dead.

"[Bobbi Kristina] was screaming, 'What's wrong with her? What's wrong with her?," said the source. Added the source: "She was having a complete breakdown."

Bobbi Kristina returned to Cedars around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for continued anxiety issues. She was released later in the day.

Bobbi Kristina is Houston's only child from her 15-year marriage to soul star Bobby Brown. The pair was divorced in 2007.