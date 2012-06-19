Singer Adele reportedly played a role in the survival of a comatose little girl named Charlotte Neve.

Doctors reportedly wrote off Charlotte, 7, telling her parents she wouldn't survive the brain hemorrhage that she suffered in April. Imagine their surprise when Charlotte made her first reaction since her hospitalization.

After two operations, Charlotte's mother, Leila, climbed into her daughter's hospital bed for what doctors told her would likely be her last chance to hold her little girl when Adele's Rolling in the Deep came on the radio -- one of the pair's favorite songs. As Leila started to sing the song to Charlotte, a smile crept across the seven-year-old's face.

"I couldn't believe it," Leila told the U.K.'s Telegraph. "The nurses were astounded and told me to keep singing, and she smiled again. The nurses said it was like I 'unlocked her' and from that day she started getting better and better."

Today, Charlotte is reportedly learning to walk and talk, and she's also attending school and dance classes.

"Charlotte has been brilliant," said Leila. "She is so determined and brave. The doctors have stopped telling us what she should be able to do -- because she has amazed them so much."

