Alec Baldwin wasn't too worried about Hurricane Irene.

The 30 Rock star made fun of the tropical storm in a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets over the weekend. "Hilaria Thomas and I are bravely holding down our posts here in East Hampton. Actually, we're having breakfast," the actor wrote Saturday.

Baldwin, 53, admitted that the constant news updates about the weather were giving him "a whopping headache."

Later that night, Baldwin and his 27-year-old yoga instructor girlfriend dined at East Hamptons' Nick and Toni's, where they were "sweatin' out the hurricane. If we go, we're goin' in style."

"Tomorrow...yoga on surfboards!" he added.

On Sunday, Baldwin's property experienced minor hurricane damage. "Lots of limbs down. No flooding. One window blew out of sun room. Only problem is power's out," he tweeted. "I can't play Mayor's Hurricane Bunker on Wii."

Though Baldwin wasn't concerned about Hurricane Irene, the storm knocked down trees and power lines in Rhode Island on Sunday, leaving 155,000 customers of National Grid without power.

