How Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Celebrated 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Still happily ever after!
On July 31, Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary in the concrete jungle where dreams are made of -- New York. And the thoughtful couple shared their special day with their fans by tweeting photos.
"At midnight we brought in our anniversary under the lights that inspired us both!" Keys, 31, tweeted with a photo of her and Beatz, 33, outside the Apollo theater. "Just Like Teenage Love."
But that was only the beginning of the celebration. Beatz later shared a pic of his wife with the caption, "Goddess!" In the photo, Keys sips a glass of wine from what appears to be the Boathouse restaurant overlooking Central Park.
The "Empire State of Mind" singer married the producer in front of close family and friends in a private home on the Mediterranean Sea on July 31, 2010. At the time, Keys was pregnant with their first child, Egypt, who was born on Oct. 14, 2010.
"The past year has been incredible; just so many blessings, being able to be a mommy, being able to be a wife and just really finding my center and my place of comfort ... Being a mom is like, spectacular," Keys told MTV News last year. "It's the most fun I've ever had, period. I feel like I'm having more fun than I've ever had in my whole life."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: How Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Celebrated 2nd Wedding Anniversary
