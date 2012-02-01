-- AnnaLynne McCord stayed hydrated with Activate drinks at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

-- Lily Aldridge picking some Rich & Skinny jeans and Free Bird boots with her husband Caleb Followill at Madison Melrose in L.A.

-- Modern Family creator Steve Levitan drinking an Amstel Light at the SAG EIF after-party in L.A. while he partied with Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen.

-- Adam Sandler seen shopping at Black Ink in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

-- John Mayer enjoying a meal at Cafe Montana in Santa Monica, Calif.

-- Adrian Grenier hosting a dinner at the SHFT, W Residences and Ford Sundance Lounge in Park City, UT.

-- Adrienne Bailon attending a screening of Ne-Yo's film Red Tails at the Secrets Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

-- Celebrity chef Todd English hanging at Avicii's House for Hunger tour benefitting Feeding America at LAVO in NYC.

-- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese snacking on belVita breakfast biscuits while in NYC.

-- Kyle Richards being swarmed by men in suits asking for pictures as she checked into the Boca Raton Resort & Club the night before her book signing at Alene.

-- Kristen Bell using her trip to Sundance to spend some quality time skiing with husband Dax Shepard while staying at the Waldorf Park City in Utah.

-- Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra and Jeremy Piven celebrating SVEDKA Vodka's Anti-Valentine's Day Bash at Agency Boutique in Hollywood.

-- Tilda Swinton joining her boyfriend Sandro Kopp at an party at Pulqueria after an event honoring his work at the Lehmann Maupin Gallery in NYC.

-- Anne Hathaway enjoying a few rounds of margaritas during a night out with her friends at Mondrian Soho in New York.

-- YouTube sensation Jessica Frech sharing a few laughs with famed comedian Tom Green in the greenroom at Fox's Good Day NY studios in NYC.

-- Viola Davis and Dean Cain having lunch and chatting about a possible new projects at the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills.

-- Olympic gold medalist and Sports Illustrated model Hannah Teter celebrating her 25th birthday with Clearasil at the Sky Hotel in Aspen.

-- Katherine Heigl and John Leguizamo enjoying a dinner of tuna tartare and lobster tacos at NYC hot spot Beauty & Essex.

