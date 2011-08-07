How Blake Shelton Tricked Miranda Lambert With 'Boring' Honeymoon

Reporting by UsWeekly

After marrying Miranda Lambert on a Texas ranch in May, Blake Shelton had another romantic trick up his sleeve.

"We had a week [off of work]," the country star, 35, tells Parade magazine, "and we spent three days of that at home." (The couple live on 1,200 acres in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in a former hunting lodge they share with seven rescue dogs.) After that stay-cation, "I surprised her: I told her I wanted to take her on an Oklahoma road trip."

Fellow crooner Lambert wasn't overjoyed at that plan, Shelton said. "When you're Miranda Lambert and you're 27 years old, [that] sounds miserably boring. She was like, 'Well, that'll be OK, I guess. Just don't point out everything -- let's just have fun.'"

The real plan, as first revealed by Us Weekly: "What she didn't know was I was going to drive us to a plane so we could fly to Cancun. We stayed in Reba [McEntire]'s and Narvel [Blackstock]'s house for about three days down there. It was so much fun."

Shelton also opens up some more about their rustic, country-fied wedding -- which included moonshine for guests! "Back when I was younger, that was a funny thing to do, take a shot of moonshine," he explains.

"I don't do it anymore--it will rot your insides out. But people who hadn't done it were trying it, and I'm sure they were regretting it the next day. It was the real deal."

Which is not to say that Shelton doesn't enjoy the pleasures of alcohol. He famously drunk-tweets frequently from his popular Twitter handle. "It's just a way to say something ridiculous," explains the star, whose favorite cocktail is Bacardi mixed with Crystal Light. "Yeah, I drink a lot. But I'm not drunk every night."

