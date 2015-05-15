Feuding exes? Yeah right!

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline had a near nuclear split when they divorced nearly a decade ago, but these days they harbor no ill will toward each other.

"Time. Time heals everything," Kfed told Canada's etalk about the secret to amicability.

Britney and her ex have two children together — Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8. Since divorcing in 2006, Kevin has remarried and now has two more children with his wife Victoria Prince. Britney has been through several romances since Kevin, but seems wildly happy with her filmmaker boyfriend Charlie Ebersol.

"The family is great," Kfed said. "It's been a long, long journey, but I think where both of us are now, we both have somebody else we're happy [with]. Everything just works."

Things are so good with the former couple that they often attend their children's sporting events together.

"Now you get older, you start looking at life a different way. Kids will make you do that. Age makes you do that on its own," Kevin said. "I enjoy my life now. I live in the moment with everything I do."

Who would have guessed that these two could get to this point. Bravo!