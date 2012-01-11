In addition to hitting the gym extra hard and sticking to a strict diet, the celebs attending this year's Golden Globes have some serious beauty work to do before they can zip up their designer gowns and walk down the red carpet Sunday night.

The major skin and hair prep begins about a week before the awards. To even out her complexion, Young Adult nominee Charlize Theron hits Ole Hendriksen's Los Angeles spa for a 50-minute Power Peel with microdermabrasion.

For five days preshow, Mildred Pierce nominee Evan Rachel Wood leaves Rene Furterer Karite Intense Nourishing Oil ($36, drugstore.com) on her hair for 10 minutes before shampooing. The payoff: mirror-like shine, says her hair pro Marcus Francis.

