A near-presidential endorsement! Donald Trump, never one to bite his tongue, is sounding off on NBC's decision to replace him with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the upcoming season of "The Celebrity Apprentice."

He loves it, actually.

"Congrats to my friend @Schwarzenegger who is doing next season's 'Celebrity Apprentice.' He'll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity," the Donald tweeted after NBC's announcement.

The man vying for the White House then apologized to his fans (yes, he actually apologized for something!)

"To all my fans, sorry I couldn't do The Apprentice any longer -- but equal time (presidential run) prohibits me from doing so. Love!," he wrote.

The long-running show will get a face lift in terms of location, too. The show is ditching the Big Apple and setting up shop in Los Angeles for the new season, it's being reported.

TMZ quotes a production source who said that new version of the show will be "a lot funnier and more fun" than before, "partly because of the contestants and partly because of Arnold." The show is also hoping that Arnold's model son Patrick Schwarzenegger stops by for a few episodes, since he is already a successful business owner.

"Wow. I'm blown away and honored by all your tweets," the "Terminator" tweeted after NBC's official announcement, "I can't wait to bring my experience to the board room & raise millions for charity."

He'll have some big shoes to fill, though. In Donald's role as host, he helped raise more than $15 million for charity.