Lady Gaga was high our list for best dressed at the 2015 Emmy Awards. She looked incredible in a classic and sophisticated black gown that flawlessly accentuated her figure -- which she works very hard to maintain!

Here are three ways the "Bad Romance" singer keeps a healthy lifestyle and rockin' bod.

1. Lady Gaga works out consistently

Her longtime fitness trainer Harley Pasternak has created a routine that the singer can do even while on tour, according to Popsugar. She works out five times a week for at least 25 minutes. Of course Gaga wouldn't have those killer abs without lots of crunches. The regimen includes basic crunches, reverse crunches and double crunches. We're sore just thinking about it!

2. Lady Gaga sticks to a healthy diet

Harley's fitness routine would not have the amazing results without his 5 Factor Diet. The diet consists of eating five times a day: two meals and three snacks of foods that include five components: lean protein, low glycemic carbs, healthy fats, fiber and a sugar-free beverage. And don't worry Gaga can indulge once in awhile, the diet allows for one cheat day a week!

3. Lady Gaga practices a lot of yoga

The 29-year-old has been a yogi for a long time. Even while traveling, she practices at local studios. "Yoga makes me feel like I can do anything," she said.

We're not sure about you, but we feel inspired!