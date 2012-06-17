Bones star Emily Deschanel chatted with ET about losing the baby weight and rumors of her show ending.

The actress, who gave birth to her first child named Henry Hornsby in September 2011, tells ET, "My character was pregnant she's the normal woman. She can take the time that it takes to lose the weight and I'm doing that myself. Yeah I haven't lost all my weight yet hopefully I will eventually."

The actress maintained a vegan diet throughout her pregnancy and has done so for 19 years. On being a new mom Deschanel says, "I love seeing his personality blossom."

Emily says the rumors about her show not coming back are false. She says filming begins in July. "Our show was picked up months ago so it is coming back for the 8th season in September," she revealed.

Emily joined Weeds star and SNL alum Kevin Nealon and his wife Susan, along with veteran actress Peggy Lipton of Mod Squad fame, at the Holmby Hills estate of HBO executive James Costos and his partner, interior designer Michael Smith. The event was a fundraiser for Farm Sanctuary, an organization that was founded in 1986 to combat the abuses of factory farming and to encourage a new awareness and understanding about "farm animals." The host of the evening was vegan chef Laura Theodore whose Public Television show Jazzy Vegetarian is about to debut its second season on July 1.

