Everything was not as it seemed. In fact, almost nothing was real on "The Hills," according to Brody Jenner, and it put his reputation in a perilous place.

The "Sex With Brody" host told Yahoo! Style that all of his relationships on the MTV show were as fabricated as the situations.

"I would say that the hardest part of it was having to live that fake reality. The not being able to say, 'I didn't screw every single girl on the show. I didn't have sex with Jen Bunny, I didn't hook up with Audrina (Patridge),' I didn't hook up with any of these girls," he said. "And then you get all these people saying, 'Oh, he's a male whore, he sleeps with all of these girls,' when in actuality, I didn't do that."

It's no secret that the famous MTV reality show was far from "reality" -- the network even so much as admitted that in the finale -- but it's not really known to what extent was real and what was fake.

For instance, most people believe that Brody and Lauren Conrad, the show's main star, actually did have a relationship at one point. Brody said they did have a relationship, but only as friends.

"Lauren is a dear friend of mine and it was pretty funny having to live that reality," he said, adding that it was humorous to read tabloid coverage about their non-romance. "We would literally film a scene of us kissing or being in this lovey-dovey scene and right after it would be like, 'Cut!' And right after it'd be like, 'Hey, it's good to see you,' and then we'd go our separate ways."

They don't really speak much anymore though. Brody said he recently saw her on a flight to Las Vegas and they extended a wave toward each other and nothing more.

Contrary to popular belief, there were no scripts, per se, but producers put the cast in situations. "A lot to that show was scripted," Brody said. "We didn't have an actual script but all of it was improv."

One thing that was real, though, was the relationship between Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. Spencer's villainous ways, however, were totally scripted by Spencer himself.

"The crazy thing about Spencer is that he manifested his own destiny. He said 'I want to be the biggest villain in the world, I want people to hate me,'" he joked. "He scripted out all those moments on 'The Hills'… He creates all that drama, but then it all just kind of caught up to him."