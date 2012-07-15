How Gavin DeGraw Kicks Back on Tour
Take a peek inside a day with Gavin DeGraw as he stops in Charleston, South Carolina as part of his summer tour. Thanks to the Sony Xperia ion, Gavin shows Us Weekly what life is like on tour and how he spends his downtime while on the road.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: How Gavin DeGraw Kicks Back on Tour
