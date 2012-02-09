Whether it's walking down the Victoria's Secret catwalk or cheering from the Super Bowl sidelines, Gisele Bundchen always has a healthy glow. While she probably has a few supermodel genes on her side, Bundchen leads an active lifestyle that includes a varied fitness routine. Of the dozens to choose from, find out which workouts really get the 31-year-old excited!

Martial Arts

After moving to Boston, Bundchen immersed herself in martial arts, most notably kung fu and tai chi. She told Vogue that she did kung fu "up until two weeks before Benjamin was born." Of her dedication, her teacher Yao Li, of the Boston Kung Fu Tai Chi Institute, told Vanity Fair, "She wants it every day; we actually trained Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day [2009]. There's no day off." Bundchen describes tai chi as "moving meditation" and has also said that she meditated her way through Benjamin's birth.

Extracurricular Activities

Active since a little girl, Bundchen grew up playing volleyball, doing gymnastics, and taking ballet. A self-professed athlete, her active lifestyle has followed her into adulthood. From riding bikes to surfing, the Brazilian native is not content to just sit around.

The Tracy Anderson Method

Always one to mix up her fitness routine, Bundchen frequently makes trips to Tracy Anderson Method in Studio City. Besides Anderson's energetic dance aerobics classes, celebs love the trainer for giving them long, lean bodies that are strong and defined.

Anusara Yoga

Along with kung fu, Bundchen cites Anusara yoga as her all-time favorite workout, usually beginning each morning with an hour of the practice. Yogini Amy Lombardo introduced the supermodel to yoga over a decade ago. During her pregnancy, Bundchen scaled back to yoga three times per week.

