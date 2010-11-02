'How I Met Your Mother' videos: 'Boats, Boats, Boats' and 'Neat and Discreet'
Ask and ye shall receive!After our earlier post about the not-yet-viral viral goodness on the Nov. 1 episode of "How I Met Your Mother," CBS kindly shared with Zap2it the full commercials of "Boats, Boats, Boats" and "Neat and Discreet."And our love has not diminished since the original broadcast. In fact, we may plan an actual "Farhampton Boat Show" for 2011. "HIMYM" has long been needing it's own fan event. First on deck, "Boats, Boats, Boats":And Robin gets some relief:Follow Zap2it and MikeyLikesTV on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity newsPhoto credit: CBS
