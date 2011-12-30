In December, Jennifer Hudson sat down with NBC's Lester Holt for an exclusive "Dateline" interview, where the 30-year-old singer talked about everything from her dramatic weight loss to how her fiancé, David Otunga, saved her life.

Hudson recalled how she would have been in the house at the time her mother, brother and nephew were killed if it wasn't for a phone call from Otunga.

"I remember it like yesterday," she said. "And I was literally pickin' up my bags to walk out the door to go to my mother's house. And he called me, like, 'Can you come out here instead of going, you know?' And I was like, 'OK, sure.' And that one decision, that one thing, I wouldn't be sittin' here."

Hudson also got candid about her weight loss.

"I was much heavier growing up. I was wearing, like size 22s or 24s and things like that," Hudson said.

In fact, her book, "I Got This," touches on her constant weight struggle, which she's overcome through diet, exercise and a positive attitude.

"That's just how I look at things. Instead of second-guessing myself or doubting things, or even defeating myself before I even try. That's where this came from. You know what -- 'I Got This.' That's why I wrote this book. It's like I wanna be that voice cheering others on you know. And if I got this, you got it too," she said.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Fashion Hits and Misses: VH1 Divas Special

Year in Review: Celebritots 2011

Celebs Who Have Slimmed Down

RELATED ON ETONLINE:

'Bridesmaids' Star to Tie the Knot

Giuliana Rancic: Double Mastectomy Was 'Hell'