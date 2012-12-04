Jessica Biel still can't believe she's Mrs. Justin Timberlake!

While promoting her new movie, Playing for Keeps, on Good Morning America Dec. 4, the 30-year-old actress opened up about what life has been like since she tied the knot with the 'N Sync singer at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, on Oct. 19.

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's road to romance

"It's funny. It feels like nothing's changed and yet everything's changed. It's kind of that intangible thing you can't quite put your finger on. But I like the idea of having a partner in crime," the brunette star said. "I guess the word 'husband' is pretty amazing. It's so fun to say, 'This is my husband!'"

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel's white dress obsession

Biel and her husband, 31, are excited to spend their first Christmas together as a married couple -- but it won't be nearly as over-the-top as their week-long wedding festivities. "We're pretty much going to do the same thing that we do every year: hang out with our family and just be mellow," the actress promised.

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel's hottest body moments

During a Nov. 28 appearance on TBS' Conan, Biel revealed that as a child, she would mutilate her Barbie dolls by "pulling their heads off, cutting off all their hair, dyeing them with markers and sticking them on the Christmas tree lights. They'd light up like these demonic heads."

While the Hitchock star is no longer turning toys into ornaments, "I'm using the old ones that I mutilated a long time ago," she said on Good Morning America. "They're all still in the box. My family has kept them all these years. And it's now just this silly thing that we do."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: How Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Will Spend Their First Christmas as Newlyweds