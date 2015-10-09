Not even Justin Bieber's father could, well, miss the photos of his son that have been blowing up the Internet (insert joke here.)

Earlier in the week, multiple publications published paparazzi images of a fully naked Biebs on vacation in Bora Bora. The images, clearly an invasion of privacy as they were shot by a long lens, left nothing to wonder about the singer's body and manhood.

And the Internet was all too happy to see what Justin was working with, giving him an overwhelming two thumbs up.

On Oct. 9, Justin's dad, Jeremy, even (awkwardly?) weighed in on the snaps, tweeting directly at his son, asking, "What do you feed that thing?" He hashtagged it, "#proud daddy."

Soon after the images were published, it was reported that Justin and his lawyers sent cease and desist letters to several outlets demanding they take down the images or else face legal action for invasion of privacy.

However, TMZ is reporting that Justin's anger has subsided after the pics went viral and the voice of the computer literate was an astounding "Bravo." The website went so far as to imply that Justin is actually happy that the world is now aware of his generous qualities.

We do, indeed, know what you mean now, Justin... and so does everyone else.