Kate Hudson isn't a last-minute holiday shopper.

While promoting Ann Taylor's Holiday 2012 collection, the 33-year-old mother of two explained why she gets into the holiday spirit earlier than most. "My gift-giving is very personal, so I start really early, usually around October," Hudson recently told Access Hollywood. "I love making gifts or finding just the right thing for someone, so I like to give myself plenty of time."

She added, "My mom [Goldie Hawn] and sister-in-law [Erinn Bartlett] will definitely be getting yummy cashmere scarves from Ann Taylor. I love them and I know they will too!"

The Reluctant Fundamentalist actress explained that every Christmas, she returns home to Colorado, where she grew up. "The whole family comes -- my brothers and all of the kids. At some point during Christmas, we all get together and do that. The kids ice skate and people drink hot cocoa."

(Hudson -- mom to sons Ryder, 8, and Bingham, 17 months -- is currently engaged to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, 34.)

Said Hudson, "We're a super traditional Christmas family. Mom and I decorate the house. We make snowmen -- it's kind of magical."

The once-married star also revealed what's on her own wish list this year.

"I love gifts with sentimental value attached to them, especially something that is handmade," Hudson told Access Hollywood. "You can't go wrong with anything to do with cooking or baking for me and I love candles!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: How Kate Hudson Will Spend Christmas With Sons, Mom Goldie Hawn