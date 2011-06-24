If you got it, flaunt it!

Newly trim Khloe Kardashian shed 10 pounds in just a few months, and the now-size 8 reality star did it the healthy way, she tells the new Us Weekly, out now.

"I like working out and eating well," she says, adding that her diet is "all about moderation."

The 26-year-old's weight loss came four months after her mom, Kris Jenner, criticized her on Khloe & Lamar for eating cookies -- telling her it was "off base" for the Quick Trim weight-loss brand she represents. "Khloe felt really low after that," a source tells us of the 5-foot-10 star.

But Kardashian, who credits cardio, drinking lots of water and smaller portions for her weight loss, didn't shed the pounds for anyone but herself. "She just wants to look her best," a pal says, adding that hubby Lamar Odom is a big fan of her curves.

Kardashian's favorite workout? "I love being active outside," she says, referring to her 35-minute cardio sessions, which include hiking with friends, boxing sessions and boot camp.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out the Kardashian ladies in bikinis

Find out which celebs have gotten into trouble with the law

Surprising celeb godparents

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Khloe's style transformation

VIDEO: Watch Kris slam Khloe for gaining weight

PHOTOS: Kardashians' best bikini moments