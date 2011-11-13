A look at some of the major differences between Amazon.com Inc.'s tablet computer, the Kindle Fire, and Apple Inc.'s popular iPad:

Price: The Kindle Fire, which connects to the Internet over Wi-Fi networks, costs $199. The iPad costs $499 to $829, depending on storage capacity and its wireless capabilities. Some iPad models can access cellular networks.

Screen size: The Kindle Fire's display measures 7 inches diagonally, while the iPad has a 9.7-inch display. That makes the Fire's screen a bit less than half the size of the iPad's.

Software: The Kindle Fire runs Google Inc.'s Android software. The iPad uses Apple's own iOS software.

Storage: The Kindle Fire includes 8 gigabytes of internal storage and free Web-based storage for any digital content you get from Amazon, such as Kindle e-books, movies or music. The iPad includes 16 GB to 64 GB of storage space, depending on price.

Thickness: The Kindle Fire is 0.45 inches thick; the iPad is 0.34 inches thick.

Weight: The Kindle Fire tips the scales at 14.6 ounces — slightly less than a pound — while the iPad weighs about 1.3 pounds.

Apps: Kindle Fire users have built-in access to the Amazon Appstore, which includes thousands of free and paid games and apps. By contrast, the iPad has a selection of apps that is about 50 times greater. Apple's online App Store has more than 100,000 apps tailored specifically for the iPad — including apps for Amazon.com and the Kindle.

Camera: While the iPad has front and rear cameras for taking photos and video chatting, the Kindle Fire does not include a camera.