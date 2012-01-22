Giddy up!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason Disick turned 2 on December 14, and for his big day, his city-slickin' family took things to the Wild Wild West.

Proud grandparents Kris and Bruce Jenner pulled out all the stops for their grandson's fete and hosted a cowboy-themed birthday party at their Hidden Hills, Calif. home complete with a petting zoo, pony rides and an arts and crafts table.

Mom Kourtney, 32, who's pregnant with her and boyfriend Scott's second child, helped her first-born son blow out the two candles on his 10 gallon hat birthday cake.

Also in attendance: Mason's aunts Kendall, 16, and Kylie Jenner, 14, and uncle Rob Kardashian, 24.

