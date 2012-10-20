How Kourtney Kardashian Slimmed Down in Record Time After Giving Birth

Reported by UsWeekly

Baby steps. That's Kourtney Kardashian's secret to losing the baby weight.

Since giving birth on July 8 to daughter Penelope, her second child with boyfriend Scott Disick, the reality star has dropped all but 15 of the nearly 45 pounds she gained while pregnant. But she insists she didn't do anything drastic to get her body back.

"When I'm here around the house, I just eat healthy," the petite brunette told Us Weekly in August of her diet post-Penelope. "After I had Mason and was breastfeeding, I craved sweets, so I ate a box of Nilla Wafers a day. But I haven't done that this time."

Instead, the 33-year-old mother-of-two -- she and Disick have a 2-year-old son, Mason -- is snacking on edamame, a source revealed in the Oct. 22 issue of Us Weekly.

She's also staying active. In September, Kardashian was spotted working out with pals on a beach in Miami. And on Oct. 4, she tweeted about a morning jog on the beach with her sister Kim, calling it "an amazing way to start the day."

