The multi-talented Kristin Chenoweth, 45, gets real about staying in shape as she gets older in the June issue of Women's Running magazine, in which she dishes about her diet and her favorite workout.

"I was pretty late to the party in realizing that you can't put garbage in your body and expect it to run like a Ferrari," she tells the magazine. "When I hit 40, it really became more about how I feel than how I look. When I'm 60, I want to feel 50. I want to be able to enjoy life."

Though bad habits are hard to break.

"I don't like drinking water, even though I should, so I bring Crystal Light packets with me to make water more palatable," she admits.

As for her favorite workout, not surprisingly, it's running.

"A lot of people find inspiration through running and I'm definitely among them ... If I have a concert coming up, I love to put my headphones on and go over my whole program in my head," she says. "In New York, it's especially gratifying, because I'll run down to the pier on the west side. Even though I'm surrounded by people, it feels like a very private time."

