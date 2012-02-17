Between her role in Bridesmaids to her hilarious hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's top female comedic actresses.

To complement her A-list status, the star, 41, has been stepping up her style game for this current awards season, choosing mostly gorgeous Badgley Mischka gowns on the red carpet.

In September, McCarthy donned a custom-made number -- that she designed herself! "I designed [my dress] and I worked with Daniella Pearl, who is an amazing couture dressmaker," the Mike and Molly star, who attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, told Us Weekly at the 2011 Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles Sept. 18.

But before her success as the brash character Megan on Bridesmaids, the Illinois-native was known for her role on Gilmore Girls where she played Sookie, the lovable BFF of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham).

Back in 2005, McCarthy celebrated the show's 100th episode while sporting a colorful ensemble: a celery green sweater paired with a pink skirt and bright red boots.

