As co-host of ET and a working mom, Nancy O'Dell is faced with busy days that demand her to be consistently at the top of her game. Yet, despite the rigors of life, she manages to present herself as cool, calm, and collected when ET's cameras are rolling, and now reveals how she does it.

In a recent interview with The Huffington Post as part of their new "Hollywood Unplugged" series, Mrs. O'Dell revealed how she channels serenity amid the stresses of her everyday life.

She admits that although she doesn't usually sway from high to low on the mood scale, she knows when it's time for her to "unplug and recharge" when she "start[s] feeling annoyed at the tiny things."

When Nancy does need to unwind, she says that she is relaxed by her husband, who "gives the best massages." She also takes solace in some relaxing Spanish guitar music, of which she is a big fan.

The South Carolina native, who recently received an honorary degree from her alma mater Clemson, also divulged her usual routine for decompressing when she needs a change in scenery.

"I have three things I always do when I want to decompress: Go for a run in my neighborhood, take a long bath, or grab a magazine, turn on the music, and go out by our pool. It's a serene setting and I love the outdoors," she said.

When she needs a reminder to remain tranquil, she often turns to a prayer that hung from her wall when she was growing up: the Serenity Prayer.

"It's already hanging on my wall, just as it was hanging in my bedroom when I was a little girl," Mrs. O'Dell said. "My mother gave it to me and she used to always quote it to me. I refer to it often and I always find peace from it. 'God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.'"

For the times when she does become a bit stressed-out or overwhelmed, she calls on a pair of proverbs for perspective and wisdom: "This too shall pass" and "Don't create the boogeyman in your head."

