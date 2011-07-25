Jennifer Lopez danced her troubles away while celebrating her 42nd birthday with pals in Miami Sunday. Wearing a matching Emilio Pucci head scarf and bikini top, the newly single mother of two partied aboard the private yacht (named Never Say Never) just nine days after announcing the end of her seven-year marriage to Marc Anthony, 42.

The previous night, Lopez and a group of 16 -- including her mother, Guadalupe, sister, Lynda, and manager, Benny Medina -- shared a pre-birthday meal at Scarpetta (inside the Fontainebleau hotel).

Earlier that day Lopez indulged in a little retail therapy, hitting up several high-end boutiques at Bal Harbour Shops (including Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and Pucci).

Friends close to the American Idol judge tell the new issue of Us Weekly (out now) that she's trying to make the most of her painful split from Anthony, who one insider describes as "dominating" and "controlling."

"[Jen] is jumping back into work and being a mom with all her energy and she is really excited," a Lopez friend says. "She feels like she has grown leaps and bounds and is a new person now, better than ever!"

