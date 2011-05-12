It's hard to imagine that Penelope Cruz was nine months pregnant just four months ago.

After all, the 37-year-old actress -- who welcomed son Leo with husband Javier Bardem on Jan. 22 -- has been flaunting her incredible post-baby body in a series of figure-hugging dresses since February's Academy Awards.

How did the Spanish beauty get back into shape so quickly? "I love ballet and it's a little boring for me to go to the gym because I'm used to the dancing discipline," Cruz tells The Daily Mirror. "It's really hard but much more fun."

The Oscar winner hasn't skimped on her favorite foods, either. "I love Spanish food. My diet is the Mediterranean diet, which is good food. I eat well, but I try to eat healthy."

Cruz, who was pregnant while filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," says she told the crew about her situation early on. "They were very caring. It was funny to be dressed as a tough pirate but being treated with delicacy by everybody," she laughs. "I had to learn to sword fight, too. I'd trained for two months before we started shooting."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Penelope & More Famous First-Time Moms

Countdown: 20 Hottest International Women

Meet Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem's Newborn Son

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Check out all the pics of Penelope and Javier with little Leo

PHOTOS: Penelope and other star moms' post-baby bods

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list tots