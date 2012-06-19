Even with baby No. 2 on board, Kourtney Kardashian hasn't fail to keep up with her statement-making style!

Due with a baby girl -- who will join brother Mason Disick, 2 -- this summer, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has chosen to put her bump on full display, whether she was baring it in a skimpy bikini or sporting a form-fitting dress.

The 33-year-old's accessories have been on point, too. At the E! Upfront in NYC on April 30, the star added pops of color to her black Gomez-Gracia frock by choosing hot pink Alexander McQueen pumps and a chartreuse DIY statement necklace, and carried a Bottega Veneta clutch.

Back in September, Kardashian's younger sister Kendall Jenner, 16, told ELLE magazine that out of all her sisters (Kim, 31, Khloe, 27 and Kylie, 14), Kourtney's style is her favorite.

"I love Kourtney's style," the teen said. "Kim's more fun to go shopping with because she can take you to the huge stores and get you fun stuff, but Kourtney's better at finding cool things like vintage and putting them together."

