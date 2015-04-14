The royal baby cometh… And preparations are underway all over town.

As the world awaits the second coming of the royal baby, Prince William and Duchess Kate are doing their best to prepare Prince George for a sibling.

Sarah Dixon, an expert maternity nurse who has worked with friends of the royal couple, told PEOPLE, "It's hard but George will adjust. From what we have seen so far, I can't imagine George letting anyone push him out of the picture too much!"

The expert said the royals will do whatever is needed to make 21-month-old George feel involved — including everything from having him give the new baby a present, to giving him a box of toys to play with while the new baby is feeding and even prepping visitors to pay attention to George when they come to see the newest royal.

"As long as the family have been well prepared and ensure that when people come to see the new baby, they make a fuss of George first and he is included, there shouldn't be too much of a problem as he will still be quite young," Sarah said. "They might find that he gets frustrated sharing his parents, and this could potentially lead to tantrums, but this is quite a usual stage for a child approaching 2."

Not only are the parents getting ready, but so is the famed Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate will give birth again. Parking restrictions have already been put in place outside of that legendary brown door where Will and Kate will present their baby to the world, much like they did when Prince George was born.

A sign outside of the hospital says the restrictions are in place for a "special event."

Kate is expected to give birth between mid-to-late April.

Palace officials are also getting ready for the media onslaught, but they are not allowing media to take their appropriate spots until it is confirmed that the Duchess has gone into labor, Us Weekly reports. Those positions will apparently be marked later this week.

We can officially say that the countdown to his or her highness is on!