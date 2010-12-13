Baby's first Christmas!

Sandra Bullock and little boy Louis Bardo -- he turns one next month -- got into the holiday spirit over the weekend.

Single mom Bullock, 46, helped her adopted son celebrate his very first Christmas season, arriving at a yuletide bash of a friend in Tujunga, Calif. Saturday.

"Sandra was in a great mood," a witness tells UsMagazine.com. During the low-key bash, little Louis took a pony ride, donned a Santa hat, and even sat on Santa Claus' lap.

"Everyone was commenting on what a sweet and mellow baby he is," the observer marvels. "It looked like they had a great time!"

More on Wonderwall

See more pics of Sandra Bullock

Sandra, Oprah and more of the most inspirational celebs

See which celebs welcomed new arrivals in 2010

More on Usmagazine.com

PHOTOS: Sandra's tumultuous year

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list babies

PHOTOS: Her unusual romance with ex Jesse James