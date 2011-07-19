Selena Gomez is turning 19 on Friday, but the Wizards of Waverly Place star insists she won't be celebrating with an over-the-top party.

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez's best red carpet moments

"I think my mom has planned something for me," Gomez tells E! News. "I didn't really ask for anything, so I'm basically just going to be at tour rehearsal during the day. Maybe go to dinner at night with my family. Pretty boring."

PHOTOS: Most lavish birthday parties ever!

Will the Disney star's boyfriend Justin Bieber, 17, be in attendance? "I actually think he'll be in Atlanta," Gomez says. "But that's OK. We all gotta work."

No kidding. After a nationwide press tour to promote Monte Carlo (costarring Leighton Meester, Katie Cassidy and Cory Monteith), the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer immediately began rehearsals for her upcoming concert tour.

PHOTOS: Selena and Justin's sexy beach PDA

"I'm excited because I don't think my fans or anyone in general has actually seen me this way," Gomez says of the tour, which kicks off July 24 in Costa Mesa, Calif. "I'm going to be dancing for the first time. It's going to be really fun. It's going to be a different kind of show."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly