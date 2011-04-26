When you're photographed as much as Kate Middleton is, having perfect hair is a top priority. And with the royal couple's wedding just days away, everyone is speculating about how the bride-to-be will style her locks for the big day. We know that Middelton, 29, will let James Pryce of London's Richard Ward salon trim a couple inches, but we're not convinced that she'll go with a half-up style as reported.

So which hairstyle do you think Middleton should wear underneath her diamond tiara? Here are three gorgeous options created by Redken Session Stylist Giovanni Giuntoli during Fall/Winter 2011 Bridal Fashion Week, plus his tips on how to recreate them:

Princess ponytail

Section off the hair at the crown, misting with a strong-hold hair spray and back combing to create height. "Play with the shape and height at the crown to keep it tailored to your face shape," Giuntoli says. Next, gather the hair into a pony and wrap a one-inch section around the base to hide the elastic. Leave a natural wave in the ponytail and mist with a shine spray.

Elegant updo

To create this look, apply a body-building mousse from the roots through the ends and blow-dry. Once dry, section off your hair two inches from your crown, and fold the rest into a pleat. Curl small pieces of the leftover section with a one-inch barrel curling iron and pin each up into place on top of your head. "The curls add a softer silhouette for height and a light, airy texture that you can almost see through," says Giuntoli. Finish the look with a shine-enhancing hairspray.

Loose waves

Start with dry hair, and create texture with a thickening spray. Curl hair with a one-inch barrel curling iron and pin sections in place until cool. Remove the pins and shake out the soft waves, then finish the style with a flexible-hold hairspray. "These waves are not supposed to be tight -- they're fresh. We're trying to get away from the corkscrew," Giuntoli says.

