Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska and her on-again boyfriend of two years, Adam Lind, have no doubt had their ups and downs, but the duo managed to put their differences aside to make Christmas fun for their little girl, Aubree, 2.

On Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV reality hit, Houska and Lind bring Aubree to a Christmas tree farm to chop down their own tree as a family.

Sharing laughs as they wander the forest to pick the right tree, Houska and Lind pack on the PDA in front of their daughter. "Give me a kiss!" Houska tells Lind before he selects their spruce. "This was fun," she later says of the family outing.

"Me and Adam are making everything work for Aubree," Houska tells Us Weekly. "We're trying to get our relationship back on track."

While Houska certainly won't forget Lind's slacker habits and name calling, she has forgiven his behavior.

"I mean, he's going to be in my life forever," she said. "He hurt me but I knew I needed to forget it and move on from there. I mean, as long as he's following through and being a good dad, that's what's important to me. Our relationship comes second behind his with Aubree."

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

