One day after the birth of Harper Seven Beckham on Sunday, David took Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz out for a celebratory dinner. While Victoria and Harper Seven didn't dine with the boys, some of Victoria's family from the U.K. did come out for Monday night's meal.

David, 36, and sons Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 8, and Cruz, 6, were part of a large group of 11 guests, including 6 adults and 5 kids. The group arrived at West Hollywood's newly opened Mediterranean eatery FIG & OLIVE Melrose Place at about 7:30 p.m. and stayed for around two hours. "Everybody was in a very good mood, and they left happy," a source told Us Weekly.

The Beckham party chose to be seated in the restaurant's indoor terrace garden, and most of the group enjoyed steak and mashed potatoes.

"It was a very relaxed and early family dinner," the source added.

Victoria, 37, and David's rep told Us that the family was "delighted" with the birth of their "happy and healthy" baby girl.

