It looks like Santa had no problem keeping up with the Kardashians this Christmas.

On Dec. 24, the stars aligned for the annual Kardashian-Jenner party. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian joined their Jenner counterparts, Kendall, Kylie and Brody (with his girlfriend Avril Lavigne) to celebrate. Kourtney's longtime beau, Scott Disick, and Khloe's husband, Lamar Odom, were also present.

Also at Bruce and Kris Jenner's California home for the festivities was Ryan Seacrest. "Everyone was mingling and getting along," a source at the party told UsMagazine.com.

"My mom has carolers, elves, and Santa even comes to hand out presents. It is amazing," Khloe wrote on her blog.

Christmas Day was more low-key for the family. "Every Christmas morning we have to be at my mom's at 6 a.m., and then this year will be a little different, because the whole family will probably go to the Laker game," Kim told Us. As it turns out, about half of the clan left to see Odom play. "The other half [went] to see Little Fockers!" Kim Tweeted.

One special present for Kim came from her 1-year-old nephew, Mason. "Best Christmas gift ever! Mason said Kim! I almost cried!" Kim Tweeted.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs were this year's ultimate Web sensations

Check out these Christmas cards from your fave celebs

Learn all about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Find out how the Kardashians travel in style

PHOTOS: A look back at the Kardashians' crazy year

PHOTOS: See how Kim and other stars celebrate the holidays