Kristen Stewart was among the big winners at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards, not only for her role in Breaking Dawn: Part 1 and her Guishem mini, but for her completely seamless hair and makeup, too. Below, the actress' glam squad tells Us Weekly how to recreate her sexy, tousled waves, her smokey eyes and glimmering manicure.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the MTV Movie Awards

MAKEUP

"Kristen's look was edgy-glam with a youthful twist," professional makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, who worked with the star for her stunning Sunday look, tells Us.

Dempsey played up Stewart's eyes with heavy liner (Jillian Dempsey Professional for Avon Smokifier in Very Black, $8), lots of Dior Show Mascara and an overly dramatic, tapered eye. She blended a dark bronze shadow (NARS Eyeshadow in Honesty, $24) over a burgundy liner (Laura Mercier Kohl Liner in Black Violet, $20) for a rich look. For a glossy, almost wet look on the lids, the makeup pro dabbed a drop of Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream ($19.50) and went with nude cheeks (Josie Maran Argan Cream Blush in Sun Kissed, $22.50) and nude-pink lips (Clinique Butter Shine Lipstick in Baby Baby, $15) to complete the look.

PHOTOS: Beauty products celebs are loving now

HAIR

Adir Abergel, hairstylist for Frederic Fekkai, tells Us his inspiration for the look was "grunge rock-and-roll meets retro punk."

Abergel applied a fist full of Fekkai Coiff Strong Hold Volume Mousse ($25) all over Stewart's roots, then rough-dried her hair using only his hands to create texture. The hair pro then used a 1-inch curling iron to curl small sections of hair from the roots to the ends. After finger-raking through the curls, he created an undone side part. Lastly, he sprayed Fekkai Summer Hair Beach Waves Spray ($25) all over the hair and used a diffuser to lock in the shape and body of the hair.

PHOTOS: The trendiest nail looks

NAILS

Stewart's fingertips sparkled in Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in Graphite ($26). "The shade looks very cool and funky and almost has the same texture as the silver parts of her graphic, metallic dress!" Chanel celebrity manicurist Ashlie Johnson tells Us.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: How to Copy Kristen Stewart's MTV Movie Awards Hair, Makeup and Nails!