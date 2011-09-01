She may be a California girl, but don't expect to see Katy Perry rocking a deep tan anytime soon, at least not from the sun. The pop star prefers to get her glow the safe way.

Such was the case at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday, where the pop star sported a healthy bronze look, courtesy of her makeup pro, Jake Bailey.

"Katy had just returned from a vacation, so she had a touch of color and I wanted to make the most of it," Bailey tells Us Weekly. "I used St. Tropez Gold Skin Illuminator ($22.50, sephora.com) as a highlighter on her arms and legs to enhance her complexion. After her makeup was done, I applied St. Tropez Bronzing Rocks ($40, sttropeztan.com) lightly all over her face with a large powder brush to give her a nice bronze finish."

Another quick fix for a pale complexion: St. Tropez Wash Off Instant Glow Body Lotion ($18, nordstrom.com). "It's a great way to boost your color quickly," Bailey says. Bonus: it won't budge or transfer on your clothes but rinses off when you hop in the shower.

