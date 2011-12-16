With the New Year just around the corner, Us Weekly is helping you get a jump on those resolutions to stay in shape and lose weight.

To whittle your middle after munching on a few too many Christmas cookies, try The Bar Method's at-home Kickstand Curl technique.

New York City Bar Method studio owners Kristin Kelleher and Amy Duffey and Kristin invited Us Weekly to their SoHo facility to demonstrate the moves, favored by the program's celeb fans like Zoey Deschanel.

Watch the video (above) for a step-by-step guide to flatten your abs and tone your glutes in no time!

For more about the Bar Method -- and to find one of the 53 studio locations nationwide -- visit their Web site.

